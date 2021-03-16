HALIFAX -- Thrift stores have become an important source of income for many non-profits, including the Nova Scotia SPCA.

Nova Scotia currently has four SPCA Thrift Stores across the province, with shops located in Liverpool, New Minas, Dartmouth, and Sydney. The organization says they plan to open more in the near future.

"We've tried to position our thrift stores closest to the animal shelter most in need of financial assistance," said Courtney Barber, the director of communications and marketing for the Nova Scotia SPCA.

Barber says 100 per cent of the proceeds from every purchase made at a thrift store helps support the care and operations at their non-government funded shelters.

"So, things like food, veterinary care, medicine for the animals, blankets, beds, treats, toys, anything you can think of that is not provided for otherwise, we help subsidize the things needed for the animals," said Barber.

Whether you’re looking for clothes, accessories, or something for your home, the SPCA Thrift Stores offer a range of items.

"The only thing we don't sell are sanitary items like mattresses, under garments, swim suits, but you can find anything from vintage jewelry, to china, to home goods, furniture, it truly changes hour-to-hour depending on what people generously donate," explained Barber.

There are plenty of ways to support the SPCA through a thrift store. People are able to donate items for sale, donate their time as a volunteer, or shop to show your support.

"I would say we are about 90 per cent volunteer-based. We do have two part-time employees here at the Dartmouth thrift store and then the rest of daily operations are run by volunteers," said Barber.