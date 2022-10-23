Proclamations mark HMCS Kootenay Day 53 years after explosion

Sunday marked a day of commemorating naval officers that perished in the 1969 explosion aboard HMCS Kootenay and a reminder of those who risk their lives at sea.

“It would be so easy to let this fade off into history, but for us, this was a really important moment in the history of the Canadian Navy and we really need to commemorate it,” said Commander Brian Santarpia of Maritime Forces Atlantic.

In 1969, HMCS Kootenay was in transit to Halifax from New England when a gear box overheated, causing an explosion in the engine room.

While the crew fought the fire and brought it under control, nine people lost their lives and 53 others were hospitalized with burns and smoke inhalation.

Kootenay survivor Dinger Bell said they didn’t stand a chance.

“The fire was being sucked from the other end of the engine room to the front of the engine room because of the way the exhaust fans were set up. It was bringing the fire to us,” he said.

Kootenay was eventually towed back to Portsmouth, U.K., where it was dry-docked. The vessel’s propellers were removed and the ship was towed to Halifax, arriving on Nov. 27, 1969.

The vessel was recommissioned in 1972 following repairs, going on to serve on the West Coast until 1995. Kootenay was sunk in 2000 in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.

“We learned what it takes for ships’ company to come together and to bravely handle a challenge like this accident and the fight for each other and to save the ship. We learned the lessons of how to do that more effectively and safely,” said Santarpia.

In commemorating the day, both provincial and municipal proclamations were made to mark Oct. 23, 2022, as HMCS Kootenay Day.

It was an emotional day for friends, families and officers that attended the service. Many marked the 53rd anniversary by laying a wreath and flowers on the memorial.

While the days of disaster at sea remains in the minds of many survivors, many of them said that being at the service gave them a chance to speak about the day that, for a long time, no one spoke of.