Public barred from listening as another senior Mountie testifies before N.S. shooting inquiry
The second of two senior Mounties is testifying today about his role in the RCMP's response to the 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia that claimed 22 lives.
But once again the public will be barred from hearing what Sgt. Andy O'Brien has to say until the questioning is completed later today.
Last week, the commission of inquiry granted special accommodations to O'Brien and Staff Sgt. Brian Rehill because of unspecified health concerns, prompting protests by most of the victims' relatives.
Rehill, who testified Monday, and O'Brien were also granted an exemption from cross-examination by the lawyers representing the victims' families.
Rehill was the RCMP's on-duty risk manager when the killer's rampage started in Portapique, N.S., on the night of April 18, 2020, and O'Brien was the operations non-commissioned officer for Colchester district.
The inquiry has heard O'Brien was off duty at the time and had consumed four to five drinks of rum at home over a four-hour period when he learned about what was happening in Portapique.
O'Brien later confirmed that he retrieved his portable radio from the detachment -- with the help of his wife -- and joined in offering advice to responding officers.
The inquiry has heard there was confusion over who was in charge that night, leading to a "considerable breakdown in communication."
