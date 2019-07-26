

CTV Atlantic





Now that plans for an $18-million airport in Inverness have been grounded, it didn't take long for the word to spread like wildfire through western Cape Breton.

"It's political," said Dave McKinnon of Inverness. "I think someone got a hold of someone else, and they decided that this is going to be the decision."

The decision came from Bernadette Jordan, the federal minister of rural economic development, who said the proposal didn't have enough information to show the airport would respond to Cape Breton's needs.

This, despite a business study put forth by proponents -- including Cabot Cliffs and Cabot Links Golf Courses -- that said the project would create more than 600 jobs.

On the streets of Inverness, reaction is mixed.

"The people of the town could use the money, and use the work," said Darren MacDonald. "And I think it would improve the economy too."

Said Gerlinde Clarke: "I don't think they need an airport here. They have one down in Port Hawkesbury."

The mayor of Port Hawkesbury has been among the new airport's most vocal critics.

"Well, my initial reaction certainly is relief," said Brenda Chisholm-Beaton."(But) I would be very open to sitting down with proponents of the airport proposal to hear maybe how they would go forward with the recommended changes that Bernadette Jordan's office has put forward."

In an e-mailed statement, Cabot ownership said they would continue to look at opportunities to grow Cape Breton Island.

Down the road, the owner of a new restaurant and craft brewery says while he sees both sides of the airport debate, it would have helped his bottom line.

"There would have been more employment," said Wayne Gillis. "Would have been bringing more people to the west side of the island here."

Most agree it will be interesting to see if Cabot puts forth a new proposal -- one that includes private money.

"I hope they revisit it and I hope we get something," Gillis said.

MacDonald thinks the project will eventually go ahead, but for now it appears those with dissenting voices have had their concerns heard.

With files from CTV Atlantic's Ryan MacDonald.