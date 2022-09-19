Raising money and awareness for victims of violence through theatre

A Fredericton theatre company that raises money for local non-profits is taking on the subject of intimate partner violence through its newest production.

“The Spitfire Grill” follows three women escaping abusive relationships and their unique healing journeys, says Jill Pelkey, co-founder of Harmony Productions.

“It’s been a huge undertaking, in terms of discussion, where the content of the show is so heavy,” says Pelkey.

The production will donate a portion of the money raised by ticket sales to Transition House -- a shelter for women and children fleeing abuse in Fredericton.

Fellow Harmony Productions co-founder Katie Hazzard says her company tries to align the messages of its shows with community support groups in Fredericton.

“I’m looking forward to being able to tell this important story to our community,” said Hazzard.

The actors say playing the role of a woman escaping violence has given them a new understanding of the community to which they will be donating.

“The fact that some funds are going to Transition House, and that we are instrumental in helping make that donation means so much to me,” said lead actor Karen Frampton. “I love getting involved in different activities that give back to the community.”

Pelkey says, over the course of rehearsing, the company has scheduled time with each cast member to discuss the emotional weight of the show.

“And how you're really portraying real stories throughout this production, and how important it is to get that right,” said Pelkey.

The production of "The Spitfire Grill" will take place at Fredericton High School’s Tom Morrison Theatre from Sept. 29 to Oct. 1.