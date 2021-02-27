Advertisement
RCMP: 17 guns, cash found hidden inside wall, 68-year-old arrested
Published Saturday, February 27, 2021 11:52AM AST
The New Brunswick RCMP says it found 17 unsecured long guns, along with a large sum of cash hidden in a secret wall. (Photo: New Brunswick RCMP)
Share:
HALIFAX -- The New Brunswick RCMP says it has found 17 unsecured long guns, along with a "large amount of money" inside a home's wall in the Tobique First Nation, N.B.
Police say on Friday night, they executed a search warrant in a home on Fourth Street as part of an investigation.
During their search, the RCMP says it found the guns and cash hidden inside a wall.
According to the RCMP, a 68-year-old man was arrested, and released awaiting a court date.
He is scheduled to appear in Woodstock Provincial Court in April.
RELATED IMAGES