HALIFAX -- RCMP have arrested a youth who set fire to a barn in Aylesford, Nova Scotia on Friday afternoon.

At around 12:00 p.m. on Friday, police, alongside numerous Kings County fire departments, responded to reports of a barn fire northeast of Aylesford. Upon arrival, police say they determined a Quonset hut used to store hay was fully engulfed.

Following a brief investigation, police say they arrested a male youth for mischief over $5000 – charges are pending.

Kings District RCMP are asking anyone with information concerning the fire to contact them at 902-765-3317. Should you wish to remain anonymous call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web-tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.