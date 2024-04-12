RCMP charge 3 men after shots fired at Milford, N.S., residence

Annapolis District RCMP said they have charged three men after shots were fired at a Milford, N.S., residence last month.

RCMP said they responded to a complaint of shots fired at a residence on Highway 8 around 9:43 p.m., on March 23.

Upon arrival at the scene, investigators say they learned a man assaulted an occupant, a 27-year-old Milford man, with a baseball bat before fleeing in a vehicle.

Police say the suspect later returned and assaulted a second man at the same residence. The victim, a 53-year-old Graywood man, then fired two shots that struck the suspect’s vehicle.

According to a news release, RCMP safely arrested the suspect involved in the assault, a 42-year-old Centerlea man, who was later released on conditions.

He’s scheduled to attend Annapolis Royal provincial court on June 10 at 9:30 a.m. to face charges of assault with a weapon (two counts), dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and criminal harassment.

As the investigation continued, RCMP say a search warrant was executed at the residence on March 25.

According to police, no firearms were seized, but the 27-year-old Milford man was arrested for careless use of firearm and unauthorized possession of firearm.

He was later released and is scheduled to appear in Annapolis Royal provincial court on May 27 at 9:30 a.m.

On March 31, officers say they located and safely arrested the 53-year-old Graywood man who had fired at the vehicle.

He was later released on conditions and is scheduled to attend Annapolis Royal provincial court on June 10 at 9:30 a.m. He faces charges of discharging firearm with intent, careless use of firearm, pointing a firearm and unauthorized possession of firearm.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.