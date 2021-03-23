HALIFAX -- The New Brunswick RCMP has charged a 39-year-old woman from Miramichi, N.B., with two counts of impaired driving causing death, in connection with a two-vehicle crash that occurred in Strathadam, N.B., on Aug. 23, 2020.

Police say they laid the charges against Kassandra Donahue in Miramichi Provincial Court on March 18, 2021. She is scheduled to appear in court on April 19, at 1:30 p.m.

The RCMP says members of the Sunny Corner detachment responded to a report of a head-on collision on Route 425 at 9:30 a.m. on Aug. 23, 2020.

"A vehicle crossed the centerline and collided with a vehicle carrying two women," the RCMP wrote in a news release Tuesday. "The women from the Metepenagiag First Nation, aged 72 and 78, were transported to the Miramichi hospital, where they later died as a result of their injuries. The driver of the other vehicle was also transported to hospital."