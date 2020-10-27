HALIFAX -- Man charged in attempted assault on a walking trail

RCMP have charged a 49-year-old man from Shediac, N.B., with assault with a weapon after an incident on a walking trail near Chesley Street on Oct. 21.

Police say a woman was walking her dog and reported being approached by an unknown man. "The man was allegedly armed with a plastic bag, rolled up like a rope, and attempted to assault the woman," the police said in a news release.

She was able to get away unharmed and two days later, the police made an arrest.

Police say Emile Doiron was scheduled to have a bail hearing Tuesday in Moncton Provincial Court.