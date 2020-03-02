BIBLE HILL, N.S. -- Six months after the disappearance of Peter "Tony" Anthony Walsh, the RCMP's major crime unit continue to ask the public for any information into the ongoing homicide investigation.

Walsh was last seen on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, getting into his truck in the Truro, Nova Scotia area. The vehicle, a beige 1999 Chrysler Sebring, was later found in a business park parking lot in downtown Truro.

Walsh's disappearance began as a missing person's case, however evidence presented on January 20 led investigators to re-focus on the matter as a homicide.

Police have made several appeals to the public, including a video of Tony's family on Dec. 12, 2019.

Anyone with information into the disappearance of Walsh is asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.