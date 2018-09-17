

CTV Atlantic





RCMP divers are searching a Nova Scotia lake for a missing man after he fell out of a canoe on the weekend.

Police responded to a distress call at Barrio Lake in Digby County at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Police say two men had been canoeing in the lake when they fell out of the boat and called for help.

Searchers and volunteer firefighters used boats to comb the lake and managed to locate and rescue one man.

However, they were unable to find the second man, and the RCMP’s underwater recovery team was called in to assist with the search.

They combed the lake Sunday but still could not find the man.

Police say the divers returned to the scene Monday in the hopes of locating him.

The investigation is ongoing.