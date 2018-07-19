

CTV Atlantic





The Arichat RCMP are investigating a series of sexual assaults that occurred in the 1970s in different locations on Isle Madame.

As a result of their investigation, police say they have charged Adolphe Kehoe, an 84-year-old River Bourgeois man, with sexual assault.

Kehoe was arrested and released and is scheduled to appear in Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court on Aug. 14.

Police say that during their investigation, they determined that there may be more victims.

“Anyone who feels they are a victim is encouraged to contact Arichat RCMP at 902-226-2533,” the RCMP said in a news release.