HALIFAX -- RCMP in Nova Scotia are investigating after two police cars and a personal vehicle were damaged at the Yarmouth Municipal RCMP detachment on Saturday.

In a news release on Tuesday, police say the damage was discovered after police returned to the detachment located on Water Street after a routine patrol.

Following an investigation, police located several large rocks scattered throughout the parking lot of the detachment that were used to inflict the damage.

Police were unable to locate anyone in the immediate area.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Yarmouth Municipal RCMP or Crime Stoppers.