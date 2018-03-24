

CTV Atlantic





Colchester District RCMP say they are investigating after a reported incident of a suspicious man approaching two female youths.

RCMP say the incident occured on March 22 at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Burris Dr., in Valley, Colchester County. A man driving a van approached two young girls and asked them to get into his van. The girls refused and ran home without further incident. No one was injured.

RCMP describe the driver of the van as a white man in his fifties or sixties, with dyed black hair, freckles, a thin-haired goatee and wearing a navy blue ball cap.

The van is described as gold or light-brown coloured, similar to a Dodge Caravan and had stacks of black garbage bags in the back seats. A license plate number was not obtained.