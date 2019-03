CTV Atlantic





Two men were taken into custody in connection with a suspicious death in Eskasoni, Cape Breton on Thursday night.

Police say just before midnight on Thursday, they were called to an unknown emergency at a residence on Mini Mall Dr.

A 33-year-old man was found unresponsive and suffering from life-threatening injuries. EHS performed CPR but the man was later pronounced deceased at the scene.

Two males were taken into custody at the scene. No further information has been released at this time, as RCMP continue to investigate.