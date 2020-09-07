HALIFAX -- Police are seeking the public’s help following two bank robberies in St. Stephen, New Brunswick, on Monday.

On Monday, at around 10 a.m., police say a woman using an ATM inside a Scotiabank location on Milltown Boulevard was approached by a man who demanded money, claiming he had a weapon. The man left the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.

On the same day, at around 2 p.m., police say a woman at a CIBC location on King Street was approached by a man who attempted to grab her wallet. The woman was assaulted but did not suffer serious injuries; however, the man fled on foot with the woman’s purse and wallet.

Police believe the same individual may be responsible for both robberies. They describe the suspect as a man in his late 30s or early 40s with a dark complexion, short dark hair, 5-foot-8, and approximately 180 pounds. He was wearing dark sweatpants, a dark hooded shirt, and was carrying a bag or backpack over his shoulder. Police also note the man spoke with a speech impediment.

Police are asking anyone with information concerning either incident to contact them at 506-466-7030.

Meanwhile, investigations into both robberies continue.