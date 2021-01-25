HALIFAX -- Southeast District RCMP in New Brunswick are hoping the public can help them solve what they're calling a "rash" of break-and-enters and thefts in the Kingston Peninsula.

Police say since September 1, 2020, they’ve had 12 calls of this type in the communities of Carters Point, Erbs Cove, Bayswater, Kingston, Kiersteadville, and Summerville.

The RCMP say these happened at cottages, homes, and "outbuildings" (garages, sheds, barns) and in most cases, nobody was in the buildings during the break-ins.

Police say the break-ins happened at various times throughout the day and night, and stolen property includes guns, generators, money, copper, jewelry and prescriptions, among other valuables.

"Making sure your home is properly secured before leaving it unattended is the easiest way to deter thieves from targeting your property," said Cpl. Jullie Rogers-Marsh with the Grand Bay-Westfield RCMP in Monday’s media release.

"Always check that doors are locked, the valuables inside are removed from plain sight and make sure to report any suspicious activity to police, regardless how remote the area may be," said Rogers-Marsh.

The RCMP is asking anyone with information about the break-ins, or who has had a property broken into and not yet reported it, to contact them.