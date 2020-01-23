HALIFAX -- New Brunswick RCMP is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a guitar that was stolen during a break and enter in Passekeag, New Brunswick.

Police say the guitar is a 12-string combination acoustic/electric guitar. It is a black Ovation-branded instrument with a shoulder strap depicting the Union Jack.

Police say the guitar was stolen during a break and enter that occurred at a residence on Centennial Road. The homeowner noticed the guitar was missing on November 18, 2019, but says the theft could have occurred anytime after mid-October.

Police say residents report having seen a tall thin man with brown hair, possibly in his early 20s, walking along Centennial Road with a guitar in his hand.

Police are asking anyone with information concerning the stolen guitar to contact them at 506-832-5566 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.