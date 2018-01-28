

CTV Atlantic





RCMP is investigating the discovery of a 50-year-old woman’s body in Alma, New Brunswick.

According to RCMP, the body was found by people searching for the woman around 6 p.m. Saturday. Officers say the woman was reported missing earlier in the day.

Officers aren’t releasing the woman’s identity at this time and an autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

RCMP says the investigation is continuing as police attempt to determine the circumstances surrounding her death.