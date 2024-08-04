RCMP investigating fatal vehicle-bike collision in Amherst Shore, N.S.

Nova Scotia RCMP are investigating a fatal collision involving a vehicle and cyclist in Amherst Shore on Saturday.

In a news release on Sunday, police said they responded to the report of the collision near the 6500 block of Highway 366 at around 10:30 a.m.

According to the release, police believe the vehicle, a Honda Odyssey, was travelling on the highway when it collided with a bicycle travelling in the same direction.

The cyclist, a 39-year-old man from Wolfville, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Honda, a 39-year-old woman from Amherst, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say there were also three children in the Honda, but none were physically injured.

The highway was closed for several hours after the crash, but has since reopened.

Police say the investigation is ongoing, and a collision reconstructionist also attended the scene.

