RCMP investigating two ‘suspicious’ fires in Nova Scotia’s Digby County

The RCMP in Meteghan, N.S., is investigating two weekend fires in Concession and Saulnierville that were deemed suspicious in nature.

RCMP and fire services responded to a structure fire on Blanco Bell Road in Concession on Saturday at approximately 9:20 a.m. According to a news release from the RCMP, a seasonal residence, which was unoccupied at the time, was destroyed. Police believe the fire was set overnight.

RCMP and fire services attended a second fire on Sunday at approximately 2:50 a.m. after receiving a report that a warehouse was on fire on Saulnierville Road, in Saulnierville Station. RCMP said the damage to the structure was minimal.

Anyone with information about either fire is asked to contact the Meteghan, RCMP at 902-645-2326 or Nova Scotia Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Secure web tips can be sumitted to www.crimestoppers.ns.ca

