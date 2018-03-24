

Two men have been charged with attempted murder, firearms offences, uttering threats and assault after an incident at a home on Highway 308 in Yarmouth County.

Yarmouth Rural RCMP responded to a complaint at 7:55 p.m. on March 18, where a man said he had been threatened by four other men, one of whom fired shots from a rifle. The four men then fled the scene and set two vehicles on fire.

The victim was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

41-year-old Jason Paul Morris was arrested March 19 and is charged with attempted murder, pointing a firearm, uttering threats and assault.

36-year-old Christopher Leo Jacquard was arrested on March 23 and charged with attempted murder, discharging a firearm with intent, careless use of a firearm, possession of a firearm for a dangerous purpose, uttering threats, assault and arson.

A 17-year-old male, who can't be named, was arrested on Wednesday and faces threat and assault charges.

All three men are from rural Yarmouth County.

A fourth man was also arrested but RCMP say he was not charged and was determined to be not involved in the incident.

Morris is expected to appear in Yarmouth provincial court on March 26, while Jacquard was remanded into custody. The youth is scheduled to appear in Yarmouth court on May 7.