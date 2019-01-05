

CTV Atlantic





DIEPPE, N.B. -- RCMP says shots were fired at first responders attending an accident scene near the Romeo LeBlanc International Airport on Saturday afternoon.

Officials say firefighters, paramedics and police responded to a single motor vehicle crash where a car went off the road on Adelard-Savoie Boulevard at 2:25 pm.

Once they arrived at the location, RCMP say first responders were fired upon by a 25-year-old woman from Nova Scotia at the crash scene.

RCMP say a member discharged their firearm in response to the woman’s actions. After approximately 45 minutes the woman allegedly involved in the incident was taken into police custody.

Sgt. Nick Arbour declined to say if the woman was shot, but confirmed she has since been taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Arbour said charges are "anticipated."

None of the first responders were injured as a result of the shooting.

Ron Legere of Nova Scotia's Serious Incident Response Team said Saturday evening that the agency has been asked to investigate the situation.

SiRT is responsible for investigating all serious incidents -- including deaths, serious injuries and allegations of sexual assault -- involving police in Nova Scotia, though they are sometimes asked to help with investigations outside the province.

Legere also remained tight-lipped about the specifics of the case, but said more information will be released as it becomes available.

"It's still in the early stages of the investigation," he said Sunday.

Julie Pondant, a spokesperson for the Moncton airport, said the incident did not occur on airport grounds, and airport operations were not affected.

"All of the departures and arrivals were as expected on time," she said. "There were maybe just a few slight delays, but there was nothing that was heavily impacted at all."

RCMP say roads in the area will remain closed Sunday to allow police to conduct their investigation.

With files from The Canadian Press