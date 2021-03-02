HALIFAX -- Two Nova Scotia RCMP officers have been cleared of any wrongdoing in the discharge of their firearms in the midst of one of Canada's worst mass shootings.

Beginning the night of April 18, 2020, RCMP Colchester District received several 911 calls of gunshots and fires burning in the area of Portapique, N.S.

Several RCMP officers responded to the calls for service and continued to respond to the tragedy, as gunman Gabriel Wortman killed 22 people in a rampage that spanned 13 hours.

According to Nova Scotia's Serious Incident Response Team, on the morning of Sunday, April 19, two officers who were called in to assist with the investigation learned that the gunman was driving a replica RCMP vehicle and possibly wearing pieces of an RCMP uniform. Several hours later, while the officers were searching for Wortman, they learned about another shooting that happened in the Wentworth, N.S. area. While en route to the scene of that shooting, the officers learned Wortman was also wearing a reflective vest.

"Three additional shootings took place within a 30 minute time span between Wentworth and Debert. The officers did not attend those scenes but began searching the area for the killer, which lead them in the direction of Onslow," wrote SIRT in a news release on Tuesday.

Officials with SIRT say, as the officers approached the Onslow Belmont Fire Brigade, in Onslow, N.S., they saw a marked RCMP vehicle parked in front of the hall facing the road and a man wearing a yellow and orange reflective vest standing by the driver's side door of the cruiser.

"He was dressed in a fashion similar to other accounts of how the killer was dressed. The officers could not tell if the driver's side door was open or if anyone was in the car because they were facing the passenger side of that vehicle," wrote SIRT in a news release.

SIRT members say when the officer yelled "police" and "show your hands" the man did not show his hands and ducked behind the marked police car, before popping up again and running towards the fire hall entrance. The officers then discharged their firearms.

"Neither the male who ran into the fire hall nor the RCMP member who, unbeknownst to the officers, was sitting in the police vehicle were struck by the shots," wrote SIRT in a news release.

Based on everything the officers had seen and heard since coming on duty, and what they observed at the time, SIRT says their investigation found that they had reasonable grounds to believe that the man at the Onslow fire department was the killer and someone who would continue his killing rampage.

"They discharged their weapons in order to prevent further deaths and serious injuries," read the news release. "Accordingly, no criminal offence was committed, and no charges are warranted against either officer."

SIRT is responsible for investigating all serious incidents involving police in Nova Scotia.