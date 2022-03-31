RCMP policing costs in Nova Scotia municipalities to rise by average of 11 per cent
More than $20 million in increased policing costs contained in Nova Scotia's spring budget will be passed down to cash-strapped municipalities that contract the RCMP.
Municipalities across the province will see an average rise in RCMP policing costs of 11 per cent for the 2022-23 fiscal year, Justice Minister Brad Johns confirmed in an interview.
"We do anticipate contacting them (municipalities) within the next week or so and telling them what the impact will be," Johns said Wednesday.
The revelation comes as a commission of inquiry into the mass shooting that killed 22 people in April 2020 examines the RCMP response to the tragedy and its role in rural policing in the province.
"As far as I know, this (increase) is one-time, but it's hard to predict what's going to come in the future," Johns said.
The minister said there hasn't been any discussion within government about potential help from the province, but he pointed out that four municipalities are currently examining the possibility of replacing the RCMP with other local police forces.
"We will work with them the best that we can and ultimately those decisions as to whether or not they continue with the RCMP or look for an alternative are really up to their councils," the minister said.
Currently, 10 of Nova Scotia's 49 municipalities have their own police service.
One of the areas of the province looking at its options is the Municipality of the County of Colchester.
Mayor Christine Blair said in an email last week that policing costs for the 2021-22 fiscal year were more than $5.2 million, or about 16 per cent of the municipality's budget.
Blair said the money pays for the deployment of six RCMP officers per shift with an understanding that there may be instances -- such as illness, vacation or temporary leave -- where fewer than six are on duty. A minimum of four officers can operate every shift, she said.
The municipality also pays for specialized services such as a court liaison, a major crimes investigative service and a school safety liaison. In total, there are 34 officers on staff who are dedicated to Colchester, Blair said.
"It should be noted, however, that council has expressed concern over the RCMP's ability to maintain staffing levels since 2015," she said. "These concerns eventually led to a formal request for a review in April 2020, prior to the (mass shooting)."
Blair said that other Canadian municipalities have also shown concern about potential increases to policing costs resulting from Ottawa's new collective agreement with the union for RCMP officers.
According to Johns, the increase for RCMP services reflected in Tuesday's budget includes $3.3 million for staffing.
"Some of this is out of our hands; it's federal decisions," Johns said.
Nova Scotia's contract with the RCMP runs until 2032, and there are regular reviews that are built into the agreement.
But Johns has said he wants to hold off on a potential review until he hears more from the mass shooting inquiry.
"I know there will be recommendations as to how policing is done in the province through that (inquiry)," he said. "The interim report planned to come in May should give some directions."
According to the Justice Department, municipalities are responsible for paying for 70 per cent of RCMP services while the federal government pays 30 per cent.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 31, 2022.
-- With files by Michael Tutton in Halifax.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
First Nations delegates speak with Pope Francis in historic meeting
Survivors of residential school institutions met with Pope Francis at the Vatican on Thursday, and are set to hold a press briefing later this morning to address what was discussed during the meeting.
Feds spent more than $600K hiring influencers in 2021
In 2021 the Canadian government turned to social media influencers to promote federal initiatives on multiple occasions, from the COVID-19 vaccine rollout to Winterlude 'staycations,' spending more than $600,000 in the process, according to a CTV News analysis.
Chris Rock, back on stage, briefly addresses Will Smith's Oscars slap
Comedian Chris Rock, returning to the stage Wednesday for the first time since being slapped by Will Smith at the Oscars, received several standing ovations at a sold-out show in Boston before he even told one joke.
CTV NEWS IN ROME | Here are two times a pope has apologized in recent history
After past apologies to Irish children and Indigenous peoples in South America for suffering at the hands of the Catholic Church, some are hopeful that Pope Francis may offer an official apology to survivors of Canada’s residential schools.
Ukrainian president says defence against Russia is at a 'turning point'
The Ukrainian president said his country's defence against the Russian invasion is at a 'turning point' and again pressed the United States for more help, hours after the Kremlin's forces reneged on a pledge to scale back some of their operations.
Sixth wave was 'guaranteed' after mask mandates dropped, experts say
As officials in Ontario and Quebec report the provinces have entered a sixth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, some experts say the rise in infections was inevitable as health authorities removed restrictions amid the emergence of the Omicron subvariant BA.2.
Toronto police identify 46-year-old woman found dead in garbage bag
Police have identified the woman who was found dismembered inside a garbage bag on a Toronto sidewalk earlier this week.
Putin's plan to prop up the ruble is working. For now
Russia's central bank has taken dramatic steps in recent weeks to intervene in the market, implementing policies to prevent investors and companies from selling the ruble and other measures that force them to buy it.
CTV NEWS IN ROME | A forensic anthropologist on the difficulties of identifying human remains
As Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc First Nation takes the first steps to tackle the idea of identifying the children buried at the former Kamloops Residential School in British Columbia, a forensic anthropologist says it will be a process that needs to be handled carefully.
Toronto
-
Toronto police identify 46-year-old woman found dead in garbage bag
Police have identified the woman who was found dismembered inside a garbage bag on a Toronto sidewalk earlier this week.
-
Wind gusts of up to 90km/h possible in Toronto today: Environment Canada
A special weather statement has been issued for Toronto as strong winds are expected in the city today.
-
One female dead after vehicle goes over escarpment in Hamilton
One female occupant has been pronounced dead after a vehicle drove off an escarpment in Hamilton Wednesday evening.
Calgary
-
Final report into fatal train derailment to be released by TSB Canada
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is expected to release its final report today into a fatal train derailment near the British Columbia-Alberta boundary.
-
Semi catches fire outside Chestermere High School, no disruption to Thursday classes
A section of Highway 791 in Chestermere was closed to traffic following an early morning semi trailer fire.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Calm and mild for a couple of days, much-needed rain possible Saturday
Calgary’s 5-day forecast stays above seasonal, with showers on the weekend.
Montreal
-
Quebec officially enters sixth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic
With mounting COVID-19 cases in recent days and another rise in hospitalization, Quebec's public health institute has declared a sixth wave of the pandemic.
-
'Star Wars Kid' reflects on his 2003 viral video, the media circus and human nature
Ghyslain Raza could never have imagined the short clip he made in 2003 in high school would become the viral 'Star Wars Kid' viral video. He hopes now that a new doc about his experience inspires dialogue, empathy and compassion.
-
Quebec health minister opens door to reconsidering shelved Dawson College expansion
After announcing the province's plans to usher in major health-care reform on Tuesday, Health Minister Christian Dubé said in an interview on The Elias Makos Show on CJAD 800 that he is open to reconsidering the government's Dawson decision.
Edmonton
-
Several taken to hospital after west Edmonton apartment fire: AHS
At least four people were taken to hospital after a fire at a west Edmonton apartment building Wednesday night.
-
Josh Classen's forecast: Clearing, breezy and mild
Clouds lingering behind the overnight precipitation will stick around through the early morning hours in Edmonton.
-
Ukrainian president says defence against Russia is at a 'turning point'
The Ukrainian president said his country's defence against the Russian invasion is at a 'turning point' and again pressed the United States for more help, hours after the Kremlin's forces reneged on a pledge to scale back some of their operations.
Northern Ontario
-
Storm cancels school buses again, messy weather continues
The storm that brought another blast of winter to the northeast continues, prompting many school bus cancellations and a significant weather event to be declared Thursday.
-
Firefighters extinguish blaze at Huntsville home
Fire crews knocked down a structure fire at a home in Huntsville early Thursday morning.
-
Gas prices expected to climb in parts of Ontario, B.C. by end of week
A gas price tracker is estimating that gas will go up by around six cents per litre in Ontario and about five cents per litre in B.C. on Friday after the federal government's climate announcement on Tuesday.
London
-
Fatal crash shuts down Highway 86 near Molesworth, Ont.
Police in Perth County are currently dealing with a fatal crash near Molesworth, Ont.
-
Wind gusts up to 90 km/h possible across region Thursday
Batten down the hatches, it's going to be a windy day Thursday.
-
Bringing culture and community together through a traditional teepee
A fundraiser effort to build a traditional roundhouse on the Chippewas of the Thames First Nation continues to grow.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba boosting surgical and diagnostic capacity but not committing to timeframe to clear backlog
The Manitoba government is taking steps to improve access to health-care in the province, including increasing orthopedic surgeries at Concordia Hospital to help those who need hip and knee surgeries.
-
CTV NEWS IN ROME
CTV NEWS IN ROME | Why the meeting with Pope Francis is a historic one for First Nations
Survivors of residential school institutions will meet with Pope Francis at the Vatican Thursday. The First Nation delegation led by the Assembly of First Nations will have one hour with him, a meeting that is a long time coming, as to this day, there has never been an official apology from a Pope.
-
'I've never seen anything like that': Robot server a huge hit at Winnipeg restaurant
A Winnipeg restaurant struggling to keep staff during the pandemic found a futuristic solution – it hired a robot.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Cottage prices near Ottawa to jump significantly in 2022: report
A new report suggests the price of a lakeside or mountaintop cottage is going to jump significantly this year, following a similar trend from last year.
-
'Concerning' resurgence of COVID-19 in Ottawa, public health unit warns
Ottawa Public Health is sounding the alarm about 'concerning' levels of COVID-19 in the city.
-
Convicted murderer Nick Vanasse sentenced to life in prison
Nick Vanasse has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 10 years for the second-degree murder of Steven Butler and an additional four years for the aggravated assault of Butler’s son Bradley.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. First Nation honours RCMP for drug bust in community
Chiefs from across the province are recognizing the work of Spiritwood RCMP as they crackdown on drug dealers on Witchekan Lake First Nation.
-
White House: Intel shows Putin misled by advisers on Ukraine
U.S. intelligence officials have determined that Russian President Vladimir Putin is being misinformed by advisers about his military's poor performance in Ukraine, according to the White House. The advisers are scared to tell him the truth, the intel says.
-
Saskatoon food bank seeing 'very high' increase of food insecurity due to inflation
With the rise in food costs across the country, the Saskatoon Food Bank and Learning Centre says food insecurity has become “very high” in the city and area.
Vancouver
-
Cyclists worry ICBC has no financial incentive to fault drivers who hit them
Several cyclists have come forward to CTV News questioning the way ICBC decides who is at fault in collisions between cars and bikes.
-
Vancouver's controversial 25-cent cup fee amended, but bylaw still divides council
Customers with coupons or loyalty reward points good for free beverages no longer have to pay a quarter for a non-reusable cup in Vancouver.
-
Global first: B.C. government unveils UNDRIP action plan
From creating new institutions to renaming communities, B.C. has unveiled an action plan for upholding the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.
Regina
-
Regina, Saskatoon considering bid to host world junior hockey championship in 2023
Regina and Saskatoon are considering putting forth a bid to host the 2023 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship.
-
2nd teen charged in murder of 16-year-old girl: Regina police
A 16-year-old boy has been charged with second-degree murder in relation to the death of a teenage girl in November, Regina police said in a news release.
-
Saskatchewan woman who starved girl to death granted supervised community visits
A Saskatchewan woman who was found guilty of starving to death a girl in her care and abusing the girl's sister has been granted escorted temporary absences from a British Columbia prison.
Vancouver Island
-
Volunteer levels returning to normal in Victoria, but with changes in behaviours
A new survey conducted by Volunteer Victoria shows that people who are willing to donate their time are coming back.
-
'It's vile': Man arrested as Nanaimo RCMP investigate assault as possible hate crime
A Vancouver Island University student says he has left the island after being assaulted for his sexual orientation this weekend.
-
Another COVID-19 death reported in Island Health: BCCDC
Six more deaths related to COVID-19 were confirmed in B.C. on Wednesday, including one death that occurred in Island Health, according to the latest data from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.