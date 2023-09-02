RCMP search for suspect after 2 injured in P.E.I. sword attack

Police say two people were attacked by a man with a sword on a beach at Seacow Pond Friday night.

In a news release Saturday, police say they responded to a report of the attack at 9:30 p.m. that evening.

RCMP say they arrived to the scene 10 minutes later and were able to assist the victims, but the suspect fled the area on foot.

According to police, an unknown man wearing a dark surgical mask and carrying a sword approached three people and allegedly attacked the woman and a youth before fleeing.

“The youth suffered minor injuries, but the 42-year-old woman suffered serious, but non-life threatening injuries, the third person was uninjured,” said Cst. Gavin Moore in the news release.

RCMP say witnesses in the area reported seeing the man going through back yards after the incident.

Police sent out a Provincial Emergency Measures Intrusive Alert for the area surrounding Seacow Pond, asking residents to lock their doors and stay away from windows.

At approximately 1:55 a.m. on Saturday, police said they followed up on several tips, and continue to investigate.

The Alert was cancelled an hour later as police said “there did not appear to be an immediate threat to the public.”

According to the news release, the motivation for the attack is still unknown.

Police describe the man at approximately five-foot-ten, wearing a dark mask and possibly a green hoodie.

Police are asking residents of the area to “exercise vigilance” and to keep doors locked as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact West Prince RCMP at 902-853-9300, or to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

