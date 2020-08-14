HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia RCMP are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect following a sexual assault in Cole Harbour, N.S.

Police say at 9 p.m. on August 12, they were called to an assault that had taken place on Caldwell Road in Cole Harbour.

The victim, a 20-year-old man, was walking on Caldwell Road when an SUV approached him. The victim was assaulted and sexually assaulted by a man.

Police describe the suspect as a white man, in his 40s or 50s, approximately 6-foot-3 and 300 pounds. At the time of the assault he was wearing a black baseball cap and a black, non-surgical mask.

The vehicle is described as a small white SUV, with dark leather seats and a blue handicapped placard.

Police ask anyone with information about the incident to call RCMP or Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers.