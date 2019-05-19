

CTV Atlantic





Codiac RCMP have shut down parts of three streets of a residential area of north end Moncton after responding to a man who had reportedly barricaded himself in his home.

Sections of Shannon Drive, Evergreen Drive, and Sheffield Court in Moncton were closed to traffic due to a police operation in the area on Sunday.

RCMP Sgt. Aurele Pelletier confirmed to CTV News that police were called to the scene shortly after 11:00 a.m. Sunday.

A man inside the home has refused to co-operate with the police. Sgt. Pelletier says officers have been unable to confirm if the suspect is armed.

RCMP say there is no danger to the public or police officers but have asked people to avoid the area.

Witnesses say dozens of police officers blocked off the area, and heavily armed officers were on the scene.

A neighbour tells CTV News that about 20 residents of Sable Court were evacuated from their homes and escorted on to buses.

“It’s kind of unnerving to be honest,” area resident Jason McMurray told CTV News as he watched the situation unfold outside of his home. “The whole Justin Bourque thing that happened just a few years ago, it’s very unsettling. You wonder just, ‘wow, Moncton, what is going on?’. I just hope that everyone is safe, and it’s nice to see that the RCMP are properly outfitted.

RCMP also asked the public to be careful about what they post online about the ongoing situation, especially photographs.

The investigation is ongoing and we will be updating this story when more information is available.

With files from CTV Atlantic's Laura Brown