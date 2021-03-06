HALIFAX -- The Nova Scotia RCMP says two people have died from an apartment fire in Hilden, Nova Scotia.

Police say crews were dispatched an apartment building on Truro Road in Hilden at 6:55 a.m. Saturday.

According to police, the fire is not believed to be suspicious.

The Colchester District RCMP, along with the Northeast Nova Major Crimes Unit and fire marshal are investigating.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more details become known.