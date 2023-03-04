Recent winter storm causes delays and cancellations to flights in the Maritimes

Flights throughout Canada have been delayed or cancelled as the latest storm blanketed southern Ontario.

Dawn Maclean along with six of her friends have been trying to make it on time to board a cruise in Fort Lauderdale.

They have been stuck at the airport for the last two days as the group has seen a number of cancellations caused by the winter storm in Halifax and in Ontario.

“Thursday we got on an email saying that our flight from Halifax to Toronto was cancelled but Fort Lauderdale portion was still in effect,” said Maclean.

After booking another flight with a different carrier the group said they were told that the flight was cancelled due to bad weather in Toronto

“We’ve looked forward to this trip for a good six months and it’s disappointing, discouraging and we’re at the mercy of the airlines,” she said.

A few people at the airport can be seen catching some shut eye until their next flight.Others are making calls to their airline.

In New Brunswick, March Break has kicked off and travelers are also seeing delays and cancellations.

In a statement to CTV News, Air Canada said, “Air Canada is rebooking affected passengers on the first available flights, and is reviewing the opportunity to add capacity either with larger aircraft or additional flights where possible.”

In another email to CTV News, Halifax Stanfield International Airport said “Passengers scheduled to travel today or this weekend should also stay tuned to any updates directly from their airline in light of winter and potential impacts.”

Maclean said she’s spent thousands of dollars on the cruise she hopes to board. She said if this does not happen, she will be expecting a full refund from the airline.