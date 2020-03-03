HALIFAX -- Some people in southern New Brunswick will have to find an alternative to plastic bags -- or throw them in the garbage.

The Fundy Regional Service Commission is no longer accepting plastic bags for recycling because it has a glut of them.

For more than two years now, the commission has been trying to find a buyer for the tons of plastic bags it has been stockpiling at the Crane Mountain landfill.

As of March 1, any plastic bags, including bread bags and shrink wrap, have to be thrown in the garbage.

With recycling off the table, the commission is asking residents to focus on the other two Rs.

“We are encouraging everyone to reduce their consumption of plastic bags," the commission says on its website. “Remembering to bring your reusable bags is key! Keep a couple with you as you head into stores. The small fold-up bags are very handy to tuck into your purse or backpack.”

The commission says it's estimated each Canadian uses between 300 and 700 plastic bags a year.