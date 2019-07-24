

The Canadian Red Cross is opening a longer-term shelter to help the tenants who are still displaced after they were forced to evacuate a Miramichi apartment building on the weekend.

There was a fire in one unit and smoke damage in several areas of the building which led to the power at Skyway Lodge on Cole Crescent to be disconnected for safety reasons.

The evacuation order occurred during the Miramichi Irish Festival and so there was little to no hotel vacancy in the area for the 50 tenants who were displaced.

The Miramichi Rodd Hotel offered the Red Cross free access to two conference rooms to use as a temporary shelter.

"Thirty-seven tenants made use of the shelter Saturday night," the Red Cross said in a news release. "By Sunday night once the festival ended and hotel rooms became available, Red Cross volunteers from Miramichi and Moncton were able to close the shelter and relocate 35 tenants to regular hotel rooms. It's believed all other tenants arranged to temporarily stay with relatives or friends, or were away for the weekend."

The owner of the three-story apartment building met with a contractor and the fire marshal to ensure the necessary repairs can be made to pass an inspection that will be needed for power to be restored and tenants allowed back in.

"Due to extensive repairs required, the Canadian Red Cross will be opening a more long-term shelter on behalf of the Province of New Brunswick for impacted residents," the Red Cross said.

The shelter will be located at 101 University Ave. in Miramichi and be opening Wednesday evening. The shelter will be accessible for tenants 24/7 and available until further notice while the repairs are completed.