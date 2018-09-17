

Human remains found outside a home in Dundee, N.B. in July have been identified as those of a woman allegedly murdered by her spouse.

Police were called to conduct a well-being check at a home on Splude Street on July 28.

Police found bones outside the home. They were identified as human on Aug. 1, but the person’s identity had yet to be confirmed.

The remains have now been identified as those of 54-year-old Brigitte Pelletier of Dundee.

Pelletier’s husband, Gilles Moreau, was arrested the same day police responded to the Splude Street home.

The 56-year-old Dundee man appeared in Campbellton provincial court on July 31 and was charged with first-degree murder in Pelletier’s death.

Moreau was remanded into custody and is due back in court on Oct. 5.