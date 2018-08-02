

CTV Atlantic





The RCMP say bones found outside a home in Dundee, N.B. have been positively identified as human after a man was charged with murdering his spouse.

Police responded to the home on Splude Street on Saturday to conduct a well-being check on 54-year-old Brigitte Pelletier.

Police say they found bones outside the home that day, but they weren’t confirmed to be human until Wednesday.

However, police have not yet been able to positively identify the remains, which they say may take some time to complete.

Pelletier’s husband was arrested Saturday and charged with first-degree murder in connection with her death.

Gilles Moreau appeared in Campbellton provincial court on Tuesday.

The 56-year-old Dundee man was remanded into custody and is due back in court on Aug. 13.