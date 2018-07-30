

CTV Atlantic





A New Brunswick man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of his spouse, who has yet to be found.

Police say they arrested Gilles Moreau on Saturday after conducting a well-being check on Brigitte Pelletier at a residence on Splude Street in Dundee, N.B.

Police say the 54-year-old Dundee woman has yet to be located, but evidence and information they gathered led them to lay a charge of first-degree against her 56-year-old husband.

Moreau was remanded into custody. The Dundee man is due to appear in Campbellton provincial court on Tuesday.

The investigation is ongoing.