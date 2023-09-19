Remembering David Sobey: Former CEO and Chair of grocery chain dies at 92

David Sobey helped to make his family grocery chain a household name in the Maritimes and across the country.

“When he was CEO of Sobeys that was probably the most expensive growth the company has ever gone through and likely ever will,” said Ed McHugh, NSCC business and marketing professor.

Sobey quickly moved up the ranks to senior leadership’s roles, including serving as vice chairman and CEO from 1982 to 1986, chairman and CEO from 1986 to 1995, and chairman from 1995 to 2001.

When he retired in 2001, he was appointed Chair Emeritus by the Sobeys Inc. Board of Directors.

He retired from the Empire Board of Directors in 2015.

“It's a sad day for the family and a sad day for Nova Scotia,” said Nova Scotia Premier, Tim Houston.

There are currently more than 1500 stores across Canada, with 131,000 employees.

When David was born, the family owned just a few Sobeys stores near his hometown of Stellarton, N.S.

And despite the growth, the main office remains in the town today.

“The Sobeys family has been such promoters and champions of Nova Scotia. Donald and David certainly showed so much leadership in the community,” said Houston.

David Sobey was the last surviving of three brothers, who helped to grow the family brand.

He was community minded, and held a special connection with St. Mary's University, home of the Sobey School of Business, and the David Sobey Centre for Innovation in Retailing and Services.

“The legacy will be good, strong, family roots out of Nova Scotia and a very trustworthy national brand,” said McHugh.

His death was announced on Tuesday September 19 at the age of 92.

David leaves behind his wife Faye, daughter Janis, and son Paul.

Funeral arrangements will be announced by the family at a later date.