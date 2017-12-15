

A Nova Scotia committee has released a report with 10 recommendations to help end gender-based violence and sexual assault on university campuses.

“The report is titled ‘Changing the Culture of Acceptance’ and it is the first report of its kind in Nova Scotia,” says committee co-chair Ava Czapalay.

The committee is made up of representatives from the provincial government, universities, student groups and community agencies. Its recommendations follow up on the province's first report on addressing sexual violence, released in 2015.

The report calls on Nova Scotia universities to develop sexual violence prevention plans, training to respond to disclosures of sexual assault and bystander education programs.

Over the past 18 months, eight cases of sexual violence were reported to staff at Acadia University, and eight incidents were also reported at Saint Mary’s University.

“The report was both satisfying from the point of seeing what progress we are currently making, but it was also challenging to tell us, you know it’s not enough, we need to do more and we need to do better,” says Acadia President Peter Ricketts.

“Saint Mary’s supports in full the recommendations in this report, and we believe they address significant issues for all Nova Scotia universities,” adds Saint Mary’s President Robert Summerby-Murray.

The 72-page report explores the roots of sexual violence in gender inequality, confusion about consent and "rape culture."

The report notes that university frosh weeks, which often include excessive alcohol consumption, misogynist attitudes and hyper-sexuality, send a message to students that sexual violence is accepted.

The province says there will be checks and balances to ensure that universities are actually implementing these recommendations. But some students say the report doesn’t go far enough.

“This report does not include timelines, it doesn’t include any recourse for institutions that fail to prioritize this work, and unfortunately, the reality of the last number of years in this province is that institutions have failed to prioritize supporting victims of sexual violence,” says Aidan McNally, chairperson for the Canadian Federation of Students Nova Scotia.

McNally says legislation is needed to ensure universities follow through on the recommendations.

In New Brunswick, the UNB campuses in Fredericton and Saint John, and the New Brunswick Community College have shared the cost of a sexual assault support advocate, who is been in place for one year.

In that year, over 60 incidents have been reported. In 96% of the cases, the perpetrators were men.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Laura Brown.

