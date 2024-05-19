Residents evacuated after threats made to residence in Fall River, N.S.

Nova Scotia RCMP are warning the public to avoid the area around Canterbury Lane in Fall River after a threat was made at a residence.

Officers are on scene of the residence, but say there is nobody in the home and the threat has yet to be substantiated. Police have evacuated immediate neighbours as a precaution.

Police say there are no weapons involved in the situation as of now.

CTV News asked RCMP about details around the threat, but were told none were available at the moment.

This is an ongoing story.

