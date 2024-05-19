ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Residents evacuated after threats made to residence in Fall River, N.S.

    RCMP
    Share

    Nova Scotia RCMP are warning the public to avoid the area around Canterbury Lane in Fall River after a threat was made at a residence.

    Officers are on scene of the residence, but say there is nobody in the home and the threat has yet to be substantiated. Police have evacuated immediate neighbours as a precaution.

    Police say there are no weapons involved in the situation as of now.

    CTV News asked RCMP about details around the threat, but were told none were available at the moment.

    This is an ongoing story.

    For more Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News