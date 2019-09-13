

CTV Atlantic





It was the moment people in Marshalltown, N.S., have been waiting for since Saturday.

"I am gonna get a shower, said Marshalltown resident Linda Saulnier. "I know it sounds awful, but shower and cook."

After nearly seven days without power, Saulnier was one of many in the Digby area on Friday who was able to turn her lights back on around the noon hour.

But the wait to get the power back on came with its own struggles and challenges.

The municipality's emergency measures coordination says seven comfort centres were opened around the area this week.

"(We) delivered food and water yesterday and today to this particular trailer park, cause they were in dire need," said Bruce Snell, the Digby Emergency Measures coordinator.

While some communities in the Digby municipality are celebrating the power's return, others are still in the dark, like the people in Bear River.

"It hasn't been very good at all, you know but it's good that we had the Bear River Fire Hall to rely on," said Eric Cox.

The fire hall is one of the comfort centres that residents have been spending a lot of time at.

There, they've been taking showers, charging their electronics, enjoying a hot cup of coffee and simply keeping each other company as they wait for the lights to go back on.

Nova Scotia Power says crews are working tirelessly to get everyone back on the grid.

"We're getting to the point of really complex situations and geography," said Nova Scotia Power president and CEO Halifax Karen Hutt. "It takes a long time just to get to a customer's home."

Meanwhile, Cox and many other community members will continue to spend more time at the Bear River Fire Hall than at home.

They're all waiting until they too can celebrate turning their lights back on.

The latest timeline on power restauration for about 3,000 people left in the dark in the municipality of Digby is sometime this weekend.

With files from CTV Atlantic's Suzette Belliveau.