QUISPAMSIS, N.B. -- Flags are flying at half-mast in the small southern New Brunswick town of Quispamsis as residents mourn the loss of one of their own.

Teacher Lisa McCully is one of 22 victims of a mass killing in Nova Scotia that spanned 16 crime scenes in several different communities.

McCully grew up in Quispamsis and attended Kennebecasis Valley High School. She went on to teach at Debert Elementary School in Nova Scotia.

“It's a horrific tragedy, never did I think this would happen this close to home,” says Gary Clark, mayor of Quispamsis.

Singer Alison Campbell turned to song to express her heartbreak, in the hopes it might help others who are hurting.

“I actually have known Lisa's McCully's father since I was about two or three years old,” says Campbell.

“I grew up in the same church as he worked in, and still works in, and I actually run some of his classes and group events and I had no idea it was his daughter until yesterday afternoon.”

In a Facebook post, Saint John resident John Rocca wrote that Lisa babysat his children and became like a daughter to him.

He describes her as a free spirit who travelled the world. He recalled how she would drop by the house to tell him about her exploits.