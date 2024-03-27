Rexton, N.B., firefighters to return to the job after dispute with municipality

Firefighters in Rexton, N.B., will return to work Wednesday afternoon after walking off the job last week.

Rexton Volunteer Fire Acting Chief Warren Goodwin says firefighters met with members of the Fire Marshal's office as well as the mayor and council from the municipality of Five Rivers Tuesday evening.

Capt. Sean Sullivan added progress was made and crews will be back to work at 1 p.m.

All 23 members of the department walked off the job on March 21 at 7 p.m. and decided to stop answering calls.

Firefighters said the dispute was over budgetary issues and what they called a lack of respect and communication from the municipality.

No one from Five Rivers has commented on the nature of the conflict.

Mayor Tina Beers did tell CTV News on Tuesday other local departments agreed to provide emergencies services to the Rexton area during the walk out.

The municipality also said in an online statement last week it was committed to fostering a respectful work environment where claims of misconduct are thoroughly investigated.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Derek Haggett.

