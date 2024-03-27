Rexton, N.B., firefighters to return to the job after dispute with municipality
Firefighters in Rexton, N.B., will return to work Wednesday afternoon after walking off the job last week.
Rexton Volunteer Fire Acting Chief Warren Goodwin says firefighters met with members of the Fire Marshal's office as well as the mayor and council from the municipality of Five Rivers Tuesday evening.
Capt. Sean Sullivan added progress was made and crews will be back to work at 1 p.m.
All 23 members of the department walked off the job on March 21 at 7 p.m. and decided to stop answering calls.
Firefighters said the dispute was over budgetary issues and what they called a lack of respect and communication from the municipality.
No one from Five Rivers has commented on the nature of the conflict.
Mayor Tina Beers did tell CTV News on Tuesday other local departments agreed to provide emergencies services to the Rexton area during the walk out.
The municipality also said in an online statement last week it was committed to fostering a respectful work environment where claims of misconduct are thoroughly investigated.
With files from CTV Atlantic’s Derek Haggett.
For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.
NEW 'Couldn't have asked for anything better': DNA test kits reveal B.C. woman's closest friend is also her half-sister
When Paula Blanchard learned that her biological father was a stranger, she could have assumed she might be meeting some new relatives. What she didn't know was that by the time she solved the mystery, one of those relatives would turn out to be her best friend of 20 years.
NEW Families shocked after Niagara Falls hotel cancels bookings made year in advance of solar eclipse
-
