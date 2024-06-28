ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • River Hebert, N.S., man dead after being ejected from vehicle in side-by-side collision

    The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
    Share

    A 55-year-old man from River Hebert, N.S. has died after being ejected from his side-by-side in a collision in the community on Thursday.

    Police say they responded to a reported ATV collision on the 1500 block of Barronsfield Road around 9 a.m.

    At the scene, officers found a Can-Am side-by-side in the ditch, and the 55-year-old driver of the vehicle from River Hebert dead nearby.

    After early investigation, police believe the man, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, was ejected from the side-by-side.

    The road was closed for several hours so a collision reconstructionist could attend the scene. RCMP is still investigating with help from the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Ontario MPP removed from PC caucus over 'serious lapses in judgment'

    Premier Doug Ford has removed a member of his caucus due to what he’s describing as 'serious lapses in judgment.' In a statement released Friday morning, the premier’s office said MPP Goldie Ghamari had been removed from the Progressive Conservative caucus 'effective immediately.'

    Russia to prepare a 'response' to U.S. drones over Black Sea

    Russia's defence minister ordered officials to prepare a 'response' to U.S. drone flights over the Black Sea, the ministry said Friday, in an apparent warning that Moscow may take forceful action to ward off the American reconnaissance aircraft.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News