River Hebert, N.S., man dead after being ejected from vehicle in side-by-side collision

A 55-year-old man from River Hebert, N.S. has died after being ejected from his side-by-side in a collision in the community on Thursday.

Police say they responded to a reported ATV collision on the 1500 block of Barronsfield Road around 9 a.m.

At the scene, officers found a Can-Am side-by-side in the ditch, and the 55-year-old driver of the vehicle from River Hebert dead nearby.

After early investigation, police believe the man, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, was ejected from the side-by-side.

The road was closed for several hours so a collision reconstructionist could attend the scene. RCMP is still investigating with help from the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.