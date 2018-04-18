

An interview between Rob Lowe and Jimmy Kimmel has hit a nerve for some in the Halifax area.

During a late night segment, Lowe joked about the Halifax Explosion,with some people in Nova Scotia saying it was poor taste.

In Lowe’s latest film, Super Troopers2, he plays a Canadian nicknamed ‘The Halifax Explosion.’

As the actor told Kimmel on Monday, that was his idea as he is “obsessed” with the event.

“I think 2000 people died,” Lowe said to Kimmel.

Kimmel responded, “Wow, but it was 100 years ago so, we can laugh about it.”

“Yeah,” added Lowe, “they’re forgotten.”

The on-air joke has left a bad taste in many viewers’ mouths.

“I think people in the Maritimes are the type of people that can definetaly take a joke,” said Halifax based comedian Marc Sauvé. “But I think it has to be funny. I think we all appreciate good humour, and it just wasn’t funny, none of it was funny.”

Lowe went on to joke about how the stereotypical Canadian politeness was the true cause of the explosion.

Many viewers took to social media to voice their concerns with both Lowe and Kimmel, but some thought it was incredible that the pair were talking about it at all.

“A lot of time has passed,” said one person in Halifax, “I think we can have a giggle about it.”

“I think Rob Lowe could have been a little more accurate,” added another Haligonian, “and a little more serious in terms of the Halifax Explosion, but at least he’s giving attention to Halifax.”

“Dark humour is a way to cope with tragedy, of course it is, and it has been 100 years,” said resident Adrienne Colborne. “It’s also been 100 years since the First World War and not many people joke about that. Maybe because it’s localized it’s easier to joke about, but there are better stories to tell about that than making jokes.”

Sauvé hosts the ‘Funny Fundraiser,’ using comedy to raise money for sick children.

“We’re really proud at Funny Fundraiser that we’ve helped raise over a million and a half dollars over the last nine years,” explained Sauvé. “Our slogan is making laughter matter, and this didn’t matter at all. They’re just trying to sell a movie.”

Neither Rob Lowe, nor Jimmy Kimmel responded to a request for comment.

With files from CTV Atlantic's Emily Baron Cadloff.