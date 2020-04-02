SAINT JOHN -- A vegetarian restaurant that is temporarily closed because of COVID-19 has put a creative twist on its menu items.

Sarah Broome is co-owner and chef at Vegolution in Saint John. Like so many other small businesses, she and her husband made the decision to close their doors as a result of the pandemic.

With her daily duty of cooking veggie cuisine for the people of Saint John on the back burner, Broome was looking for something to keep her hands busy.

“I thought it would be cool to try and recreate some of our dishes at Vegolution,” says Broome.

Broome is now cooking with clay, creating bite-sized versions of their vegetarian fare.

“I just start with the basic shape and colour,” says Broome.

“Then I kind of build on it by using a little needle and my nails to get detail and then I also use pencil crayons and just regular charcoal pieces to get the darker black bits for that extra pop."

Once they're done, the dishes are then cooked in the oven at 275 degrees to harden.

Broome posts the finished creations on the restaurant’s Facebook page, sharing pictures of mini salads, curry dishes, and more.

“We're hoping we put some smiles on people's faces,” says Keith Broome, Sarah’s husband and co-owner of Vegolution.

The Broomes look forward to getting back in the restaurant and cooking for their customers.

In the meantime, they hope the bite-sized recreations of their food will help to nourish their customers’ souls.