SAINT JOHN, N.B. -- Communities have found new and creative ways to remember.

On Wednesday, hundreds of vehicles took to the streets of Saint John for the first Remembrance Day "roll past."

It is a socially distanced show of support and appreciation for all who have served and sacrificed.

Winnie Rice, a 95-year-old Second World War veteran, gave a wave as hundreds of vehicles made their way down Station Street, saluting the service of first responders, members of the military and veterans.

"This will be one of my most wonderful memories, because I don't think too many people have been able to do this," Rice said.

She along with other veterans were assembled outside of TD Station, where the Saint John Remembrance Day service has been held for many years.

It's an event that typically draws thousands of people, but because of the pandemic organizers had to pivot.

The result is a procession of vehicles making noise for all those who have made sacrifices.

"I was really impressed with the turnout, with COVID putting a delay on everything and so on, and it was just wonderful to see all those cars and people with flags," said veteran Bruce Carter. "It was a very emotional turnout."

A smaller service was held earlier in the day at the King's Square Cenotaph, but it was limited to about 50 attendees because of COVID.

Bernard Cormier, the chairman of the Saint John Remembrance Day committee, says they wanted to find a way the public could come out and show their appreciation.

"We've never done this before," Cormier said. "It's all new, but Saint Johners love to say thanks to our veterans and our military."

A reputation that today was reinforced.

"I'll never forget it, that's for sure," said Rice.