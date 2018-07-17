

CTV Atlantic





Police in Saint John are investigating a shooting for the second time in less than a week after a 17-year-old boy was shot in the city’s east end.

Officers responded to Mystery Lake Drive shortly after 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The teen told investigators he had been walking along Mystery Lake when a vehicle drove by and he was shot. He was taken to the Saint John Regional Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are reviewing evidence to confirm the teen’s version of events, but they say he has refused to provide a statement.

The incident comes four days after another shooting that left a 22-year-old man injured.

Police were called to Mountain Road around 9:30 p.m. Friday. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the chest.

He was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the suspect fled the scene before officers arrived and the victim hasn’t been cooperating with investigators.

Police say the shootings aren’t random. They believe the people involved in the shootings know each other and that the incidents are related to an ongoing dispute.