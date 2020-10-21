HALIFAX -- Police in Saint John, N.B., are looking for the public’s help in tracking down an inmate who is missing from a correctional facility in the city.

Police say 20-year-old Richard LeClair failed to return to the Parrtown Community Correctional Centre for curfew and is considered unlawfully at large.

LeClair is serving a two-year sentence for sexual assault and fraud over $5,000.

He is described as six feet tall and 230 pounds, with dark eyes and dark hair, worn in a brush-cut style.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Saint John Police Force at 648-3333 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).