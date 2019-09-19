

An extensive search is underway in Nova Scotia’s Annapolis Valley for a woman reported missing roughly 10 days ago.

Janet Bandurak, 66, was last seen leaving a home on Exhibition Street in Kentville, N.S., on Sept. 8.

Police say Bandurak hasn’t been seen since, and her family is concerned for her well-being.

Investigators believe she was driving a truck, which was found on Highway 221 near the Woodville Fire Department.

Police also believe that someone driving a red minivan may have interacted with Bandurak. They are asking that person to contact the New Minas RCMP, as they may have information that would help the investigation.

Volunteers with local Ground Search and Rescue teams have been assisting police in the search, along with a helicopter, and three police dog teams.

Police are asking people who live in the area to check any buildings on their properties for signs of the missing woman.

Bandurak is described as white and four-foot-eleven with short, white hair. She is believed to have been wearing a blue jacket with grey pants when she was last seen.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the New Minas RCMP or Crime Stoppers.