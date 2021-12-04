Search underway for missing Cape Breton senior

Nova Scotia RCMP say 79-year-old Susan Bain of Middle River was last seen walking her dog Friday around 9 a.m. (Courtesy: N.S. RCMP) Nova Scotia RCMP say 79-year-old Susan Bain of Middle River was last seen walking her dog Friday around 9 a.m. (Courtesy: N.S. RCMP)

Atlantic Top Stories